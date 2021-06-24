Pop star Britney Spears speaks out in court

More
Spears asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and career since 2008. She called the conservatorship “abusive” and condemned her father.
1:35 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pop star Britney Spears speaks out in court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Spears asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and career since 2008. She called the conservatorship “abusive” and condemned her father.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78453328","title":"Pop star Britney Spears speaks out in court","url":"/WNT/video/pop-star-britney-spears-speaks-court-78453328"}