Transcript for Potential persons of interest in 'Empire' star attack: Police

We turn to other news tonight. We're following breaking news at this hour in the case involved what police are calling a possible hate crime. The actor, "Empire" star jussie smollett, telling two men attacked him, put a his neck, poured a chemical on him. And just moments ago, authorities now revealing they may now have possible persons of interest and are now pointing to surveillance. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami tonight. Reporter: Chicago police tonight say they found surveillance video that shows potential persons of interest in the alleged attack on actor and musician jussie smollett. Police say they poured over hundreds of hours of video from early Tuesday morning. Well-known. Requesting a report. Said a noose was placed over the friend's neck. Reporter: The actor was in town shooting seens for "Empire." He told police he was heading home to his apartment when he was jumped by two masked men yelling out racial and homophobic slurs. Then beat him up and poured an unknown chemical substance on him -- possibly bleach. He said one wrapped a rope around his neck and that his attackers yelled "Maga country." Online, an outpouring of support has come from fellow actors, like Viola Davis, John legend to his co-stars on his TV drama. Tara. P. Henson said, "I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke, but it wasn't and we all feel his pain right now." He's angry, but I know jussie. You know, jussie's anger will dissipate and he will forgive these people for what they did. And -- but he won't and we cannot forget their actions. Reporter: The FBI is already investigating a letter he received a week ago at his TV studio that was laced with a powdery substance, believed to be tylenol. So, let's bring in Steve osunsami with us tonight. A lot of people are following this investigation. Steve, what more do we know about that surveillance video, what it shows or doesn't show? Reporter: Well, police say it doesn't show the incident. It just shows two men walking in the general area. And authorities are asking for help. They're asking the public to take a look, see if they recognize these two people, these persons of interest, even an item of clothing. No detail is too small to recognize. David? Steve osunsami with us tonight. Thank you, Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.