Transcript for Powerful plea from federal judge whose son died in ambush

shot and killed when he answered the door at their home. Her husband was shot, too. He survived. Tonight here, the judge's please, and here's Tom llamas. A madman, who I believe was targeted me because of my position as a federal judge, came to my house. Reporter: Tonight, the federal judge who lost her son in an ambush attack is demanding change. We are living every parent's worst nightmare. Making preparations to bury our only child. Daniel. Reporter: Judge Salas says the family was cleaning up after hosting a birthday celebration. I said, mom, let's keep talking. I love talking to you, mom. And it was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang and before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs. Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone screaming "No." Reporter: Police say the alleged gunman -- self-described anti-feminist Manhattan attorney Roy den Hollander -- killed himself the next day. The monster knew where I lived, what church we attended and 45d a complete dossier on me and my family. At the moment, there is nothing we can do to stop it and that is unacceptable. Reporter: David, the threats against judges are real. The U.S. Marshals say they are increasing every year and judge Salas' family is proof sometimes these threats become a reality. All right, Tom llamas with us tonight. Thank you, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.