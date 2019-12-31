Transcript for Powerful storm exits after causing snow squall in Rochester

home, the new year's eve storm on the final day of 2019. Drivers facing snow and roads near brecksville, Ohio. The driver of a semitruck injured, going down an embankment in Indiana. The trailer hanging from about overpass there. Plus, a new storm ready to hit the west on day one of the new let's get to ABC chief meteorologist ginger zee. Ginger, happy new year. Reporter: Happy new year, all the folks around me very happy with the forecast for tonight. Yes, we've had a little sprinkle or two, but it is going to be mostly dry tonight. Look at this times square ball drop forecast. The temperature, 39, which is above average. The wind chill, about 30. Not going to bother too many folks here. When you look west, I would not want to be traveling from party to party say anywhere through Pennsylvania and upstate new York. The snow showers, the snow squalls coming through, even rain. Then you go dry to the southeast. It's rain and snow in the pacific northwest. Washington state and Oregon could see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour that could impact their party tonight. Happy 2020 to come. Whit? All right, thank you, ginger.

