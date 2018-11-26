Powerful storms impacting holiday travels

More
Flights were canceled or delayed due to a blizzard warning Sunday as a storm brought snow, wind and rain to the Midwest on Thanksgiving travel day.
3:04 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storms impacting holiday travels

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59429829,"title":"Powerful storms impacting holiday travels","duration":"3:04","description":"Flights were canceled or delayed due to a blizzard warning Sunday as a storm brought snow, wind and rain to the Midwest on Thanksgiving travel day.","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storms-impacting-holiday-travels-59429829","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.