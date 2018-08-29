Powerful storms move eastward, bringing soaking rains to heartland

More
Tornadoes touched down in Michigan and Wisconsin; in the East, 60 million Americans are sweltering in a heat wave.
2:53 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storms move eastward, bringing soaking rains to heartland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57487646,"title":"Powerful storms move eastward, bringing soaking rains to heartland","duration":"2:53","description":"Tornadoes touched down in Michigan and Wisconsin; in the East, 60 million Americans are sweltering in a heat wave.","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storms-move-eastward-bringing-soaking-rains-heartland-57487646","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.