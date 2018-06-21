Powerful storms move across western Pennsylvania

More
As Texas issues disaster declaration, flash floods prompt evacuations and high water rescues in western Pennsylvania.
2:15 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storms move across western Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56074791,"title":"Powerful storms move across western Pennsylvania","duration":"2:15","description":"As Texas issues disaster declaration, flash floods prompt evacuations and high water rescues in western Pennsylvania.","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storms-move-western-pennsylvania-56074791","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.