Transcript for Powerful winds gusting up to 65 mph lashing the Northeast

The damages and dangerous winds. More than a hatch million in the dark tonight on a very cold night in much of the U.S. In Bradner, Ohio, the winds were high enough to knock this semi on its side. And ripping this tree from the ground in western Pennsylvania. Eight reported tornadoes across the south this weekend. Much of the east reeling from gusts up to 60 miles an hour. Tonight, we're tracking another storm set to sweep across the country. Thousands of flights and delays. ABC's gio Benitez is at new York's Laguardia airport tonight. Reporter: Tonight, powerful winds lashing the northeast, gusting up to 65 miles per hour. More than half a million losing power. Thousands of flights delayed. Outside Philadelphia, a tree crashing into this home. Me and my wife are okay. I count myself very lucky tonight. Reporter: The same system blamed for this deadly pileup on interstate 41 in Wisconsin Sunday. More than 70 injured, one person did not survive. There's a tornado right here in front of us. Reporter: That massive storm also spawning eight reported tornadoes Saturday, including an ef-3 twister in Mississippi that killed one and injured 11. Our Marcus Moore is there. And this is what is left of a church sanctuary here in Columbus, Mississippi, where winds nearly 140 miles an hour knocked down the walls and tore the roof off. Reporter: And outside Nashville, this massive landslide shutting down part of interstate 24. And David, here at Laguardia airport, a high wind advisory has been in place for much of the day. Some passengers saw some very long delace, as long as six hours. David? Rough going tonight. Gio, thank you. Let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee, tracking it all for us. Ginger? Reporter: David, it is still really windy out here. We're in a wind advisory until 9:00 P.M. For much of the northeast. And you can see the peak gusts today, made it to 60 in Albany. 54 for Philadelphia. Then, it will weaken. By tomorrow and the overnight, it gets better. We turn our attention to the west coast. The new atmospheric river. You could end up with six or even 12 inches of rain. So, we're concerned about some of the burn scars there. Go to the Sierra, add some elevation, you're talking about more than six feet of snow. David? Ginger zee with us tonight, as well.

