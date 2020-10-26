Transcript for Powerful winds spark multiple fires in Orange County, California

Now, to the newt emergency unfolding in California at this hour, fueled by the most severe Santa Ana winds this year. The Silverado wildfire erupting early this morning with wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour. Te of thousands have already been forced from their homes today alone. Late today, word of a second fire breaking out in that same area.ababc's Kaylee Hartung from the region tonight. Reporter: Tonight, powerful winds sparking multiple fires in Orange county, California. The blue ridge fire burning this the Silverado fire exploding to 4,000 acres after breaking out just before 7:00 A.M. All these homes now threatened by this fire. It is moving very close to these structures. Reporter: Some 60,000 forced to flee. These are tropical storm-force winds, gusts at 70 miles per hour are making these conditions extremely dangerous. Please leave your house immediately. Reporter: Families packing what they can. Valuables and pets. We have to get people out of the path of the fire. Reporter: Two firefighters critically burned on the front lines. Please keep these firefighters in your thoughts and prayers and their families. Reporter: Flames lapping at the sides of freeways. After an initial aerial attack, firefighting aircraft grounded due to those powerful winds. Away from the blaze, those winds knocver tractor trailers. The national weather service calling this the most extreme wind event of the year. And California's already had a record-breaking fire season. David, I'm standing on the 133 freeway right in the middle of Irvine, California. These dangerous winds are making these flames unstoppable. This roadway is the only thing protecting thousands of homes from these flames. Red flag warnings continue into tomorrow. Just extraordinary scene playing out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.