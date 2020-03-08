Transcript for President Trump blasts Dr. Birx over coronavirus warnings

there, what Dr. Birx said about the virus, now being extraordinarily widespread in this country, in rural areas and urban areas, the president lashed out at her, but he was pressed about this late today, and here's our white house correspondent Rachel Scott tonight. Reporter: Tonight, president trump blasting Dr. Deborah birx, calling her pathetic after she warned the pandemic has entered a new phase and the virus is extraordinarily widespread. The virus is receding in hot spots across the south and west. Reporter: This is the first time the president has publicly gone after his coronavirus task force coordinator, who has a west wing office and briefs him regularly. Writing in a tweet, "In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait and hit us." Referring to house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who slammed Dr. Birx for letting the president's false claims go unchecked. I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee. So I don't have confidence there, no. I have never been called pollyannaish or non-scientific or non-data driven. Reporter: At his briefing late today, president trump insisted the U.S. Is seeing significant progress. I think we're doing very well. I told Dr. Birx I think we're doing very well. She was in my office a little while ago. She's a person I have a lot of respect for. Reporter: Dr. Birx is the latest public health expert to find herself on the wrong side of the president. He's attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci on testing. Contradicted admiral Brett Giroir on hydroxychloroquine. Even shutting down a nurse in the oval office in may over the availability of ppe. So ppe has been sporadic, but it's been manageable. Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people. Oh, no, I agree, Mr. President. Reporter: Wearing a mask in public just three times, the president has fueled an anti-mask movement embraced by Republican congressman louie Gohmert, who just last week announced he was positive his daughter now pleading with Americans, tweeting, "My father ignored medical expertise and now he has covid. It's not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave." So, let's get right to Rachel tonight. We heard the president asked about Dr. Birx, but he also made news just moments ago, Rachel, as you know, on the upcoming presidential election, saying about mail-in ballots, that he has the right to get rid of them? Reporter: David, the president was asked today if he would issue an executive order to stop mail-in ballots, which he claims are subject to fraud, saying he has the right to do it, but that he's not there yet. Experts say voter fraud is extremely rare with mail-in ballots. Many states are preparing for an increase in the middle of this pandemic. And any effort the president would take to stop it would likely be challenged in court, David. Rachel, thank you.

