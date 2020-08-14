Transcript for President Trump continues personal attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris

Now to the race for 2020. 81 days until the election and the presidential race is entering a new phase. Today Joe Biden and kamala Harris appearing together in public signing documents to officially appear on ballots. The democratic convention starts on Monday, but president trump already on the attack, lasering Harris. Here's Kyra Phillips. Reporter: Tonight, socially distanced and signing the documents, Joe Biden and kamala Harris are officially on the ballot as the democratic ticket. That's it. Reporter: Since the day she was picked, president trump has relentlessly hammering Harris with personal attacks. She was very, very nasty. She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh. She was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful. Reporter: Just 24 hours ago, saying this about the first black woman on a major party presidential ticket. Now you have, sort of a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with justice Kavanaugh. Reporter: Today I asked the president directly -- do you have an issue with a strong woman of color being in this presidential race? None whatsoever. Reporter: You don't see her as a threat? As you know. None whatsoever. Nope. Not at all. Reporter: Harris today saying Biden deserves credit for picking a black woman. Joe Biden had the audacity to choose a black woman to be his running mate. How incredible is that? Reporter: Democrats now focusing on pulling off an entirely virtual convention. Monday, speeches from Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama. Top Democrats on display all week, including the Clintons and congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez, though her speech only one minute long. Wednesday, Harris will address the nation. So will former president Barack Obama. And Thursday Biden makes his case to the American people. Tom, on his way to his new Jersey golf club for the weekend, the president did visit his brother at the hospital late this afternoon. The details of his condition not immediately clear, but sources telling ABC he is very ill. When asked about his brother at the briefing today, the president telling us he's having a hard time, Tom. Kyra, thank you. A programming note, ABC news will provide gavel to gavel coverage of the Democrat, convention beginning at 7:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC news live and 10:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC. Monday through Thursday. We hope you'll join us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.