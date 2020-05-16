Transcript for President Trump fires the State Department inspector general

What a shock. Deirdre, thank you. Investigation under way into president trump's late-night firing of a state department inspector general. Democrats say this I.G. Had been investigating secretary of state Mike Pompeo. ABC's Rachel Scott is in Washington. Reporter: Tonight, Democrats are launching an investigation into the Friday nigh firing of a federal watchdog that they believe is politically motivated. Part of what house speaker Nancy Pelosi calls a dangerous pattern of retaliation against patriotic public servants. Overnight, president trump getting rid of state department inspector general Steve linick, writing to Pelosi he no longer had confidence in him. The move recommended by secretary Mike Pompeo, who, according to Democrats, was being investigated himself. A congressional aide saying the I.G. Was looking into whether Pompeo had misused a political appointee to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife. Congressman Eliot Engel accusing the president of trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters. Linick, an obama-era appointee, is the latest in a string of independent oversight officials removed in the last six weeks. On April 3rd, the inspector general for the intelligence community, who alerted congress to the whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment investigation, was dismissed. He took a fake report, and he brought it to congress. Not a big trump fan, that I can tell you. Reporter: A few days later, the acting I.G. For the department of defense demoted after a decade of working under both Republican and democratic administrations. As you know, it's a presidential decision. When we have, you know, reports of dice and when we have different things coming in -- Reporter: The president firing back after a health and human services watchdog report warned of severe and widespread supply shortages at hospitals. It's just wrong. Did I hear the word inspector general? Really? It's wrong. Reporter: Weeks later, the president moved to replace her, too. Tom, president trump has the right to remove political appointees. Now, linick will stay on the job in that role for the next 30 days. Then he'll be replaced by a senior department official who once served as an adviser to vice president Mike pence back when he was the governor of Indiana. Rachel, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.