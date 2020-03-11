President Trump holds 5 rallies in 4 different states

More
Trump supporters took over the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York and surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas. Trump suggested he’d “fire” Dr. Anthony Fauci.
5:31 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump holds 5 rallies in 4 different states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:31","description":"Trump supporters took over the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York and surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas. Trump suggested he’d “fire” Dr. Anthony Fauci. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73981245","title":"President Trump holds 5 rallies in 4 different states","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-holds-rallies-states-73981245"}