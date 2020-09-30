President Trump, Joe Biden face off in 1st presidential debate

Just days after The New York Times reported Trump paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, Biden released his 2019 tax returns ahead of the debate and revealed he paid nearly $300,000.
7:02 | 09/30/20

