Transcript for President Trump riles up his base by targeting immigrants entering illegally

And president trump continues to hammer the issue of illegal immigration, doubling down on threats of military force, and turning it into his hallmark issue for the midterms. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: President trump riling up his base on immigration, stumping out west for vulnerable midterm candidates. A Democrat victory in November would be a bright, flashing invitation to every human trafficker, drug trafficker. Reporter: The battle cry comes as thousands of central American migrants attempt to head north through Mexico. Officials there on alert. Their response drawing praise from president trump. And I want to thank Mexico. Mexico has been so incredible. Because now Mexico respects the leadership of the United States. They haven't done this. Reporter: The president blaming the Democrats for causing the border crisis without any proof. It's openly inviting millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders, and overwhelm our nation. The Democrats want caravans. They like the caravans. Reporter: In a dueling rally, former vice president Biden punching back. What the hell is going on in America? Ripping infants from their mothers' arms at the border. What are we doing? Reporter: With just over two weeks to go, the president is also making another promise. We're looking at another tax cut for middle income people. Around the first part of November, maybe a little after that. Reporter: But that's a promise he likely can't deliver on until after the midterms because congress is out of session until November 17th. Tara, he's been ramping up his midterm schedule. Including a rally tomorrow in Texas to stump for a former adversary. Reporter: He's heading out this week for the man he named lyind Cruz. Cruz tells Paula Faris they've patched things up. But he has three more stops on the campaign trail after that. Since he's taken office, he's held 36 campaign rallies. That's compared to 14 former

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.