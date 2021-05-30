Transcript for 7 presumed dead after plane crash near Nashville, Tennessee

Now to the deadly plane crash near Nashville, Tennessee. Seven people on board. All are presumed dead. Their small jet crashing into a lake. Here's ABC's Ike ejiochi with the investigation. Reporter: Tonight, dive teams searching for victims of a deadly plane crash, including a prominent church leader and a '90s TV actor. Do we know if the plane is still floating or has it sunk yet? Reporter: The plane carrying seven people, slamming into a Nashville lake. Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort at this time. Reporter: Investigators say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday morning on its way to Florida. I just lost communication with the citation that departed smyrna. Reporter: ABC news learning more about the victims. That's not why I'm questioning you. Reporter: Including 58-year-old Joe Lara who played tarzan on television. And his wife Gwen Lara, a renowned religious diet guru, interviewed on 2020, decades ago. They are making a choice to run to god instead of the food. Reporter: All seven people were members of the remnant fellowship church in Tennessee. Tonight the NTSB and FAA on scene searching for a cause of the crash. With authorities finding more debris and more human remains today. Linsey. Ike ejiochi with his first report here on "World news tonight," welcome to the team, Ike. So good to have you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.