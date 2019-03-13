Former priest accused of child sexual abuse found shot to death in his kitchen

John Capparelli, who was living in Nevada and was one of 180 clergy members accused of abuse in New Jersey, appeared on a list that went public in February.
0:11 | 03/13/19

Transcript for Former priest accused of child sexual abuse found shot to death in his kitchen
A former priest was killed in Henderson Nevada police say John kept parolee was found shot to death. In his kitchen the defrocked priest with more than one of more than a 180 clergyman accused of child sex abuse in New Jersey.

