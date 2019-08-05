Transcript for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan introduce the world to new baby Archie

Meantime tonight, the big reveal. Baby Archie made his debut. What we heard from harrynd Meghan, as the baby, Archie, meets the queen. ABC's linsey Davis from Windsor. Reporter: Arm in arm, a giddy and beaming duke and duchess of Sussex finally presenting Archie Harrison mountbatten-windsor. Meghan glowing, calling the first days of motherhood magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy. Reporter: Baby Archie, swaddled tightly in dad Harry's arms. Can we have a little peak at him? We just can't quite see his face. Reporter: Giving the world a closer look, the new parents say they're still not sure who he takes after. We're still trying to figure that out. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows. Reporter: Just two days old, Archie, completely unaware of the history he's making. The seventh in line to the British throne, he is the first multiracial baby born into the house of Windsor. The son of the first American to marry a royal in nearly a century. Harry and Meghan first releasing this black and white portrait of the new royal family. The palace then bringing that moment to life in this vibrant version. Tonight, we're learning Meghan gave birth in a London hospital. No cameras staked outside or public family visits that for years have been part of royal tradition. The duke and duchess instead savoring private time with their son. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm and -- I don't know where he gets that from. Reporter: With a wave, the new family of three beginning their own chapter in royal history. The duke and duchess decided not to give their baby boy a royal title. They're electing at this time for him simply known as Archie, which means genuine and bold. David? All right, linsey Davis live from Windsor castle again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.