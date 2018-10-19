Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games by scaling Sydney Harbor Bridge

Meghan Markle skipped the climb but visited Bondi Beach with her husband and a group that advocates for mental health awareness.
0:20 | 10/19/18

Transcript for Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games by scaling Sydney Harbor Bridge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

