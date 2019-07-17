Prosecutors drop sexual assault charge against actor Kevin Spacey

His accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment in court, when asked whether he knew it was illegal to delete texts before turning his cellphone over to police in a criminal case.
1:25 | 07/17/19

Transcript for Prosecutors drop sexual assault charge against actor Kevin Spacey

