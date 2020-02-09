Transcript for Protestors clash with police in Rochester after disturbing body camera footage

Now to breaking news from Rochester, New York. Growing anger after the release of body cam video of a police encounter ruled a homicide. Police and protesters facing off, then clashing this the incident sparking conflict happened last March. A mentally troubled man handcuffed and pinned down in the street. Officers not noticing at first that he had stopped breathing. ABC's janai Norman with the body cam video, and we do want to warn you, it is disturbing. Reporter: Tonight, protesters clashing with police on the streets of Rochester amid the re release of disturbing body camera showing officers pinning down a black man, apparently suffering a mental health crisis, on a cold, snowy street until he stops breathing. That was a full-fledged, ongoing murder. Cold blooded. Reporter: Daniel prude's family today saying they called 9 is 1 on March 23rd to get help for the 41-year-old. Are you Daniel? Yes sir. Reporter: In body camera video, prude handcuffed, can be heard shouting at officers. At times spitting before officers cover his face with a white hood. Later, an officer holds prude's head down for more than two minutes as his yells become whimpers and then he appears to stop breathing. Paramedics attempt cpr and he is taken to the hospital. Prude died seven days later. The medical examiner calling his death a homicide, ruling prude died by complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint, excited delirium and pcp. The police chief saying today the investigation is still ongoing. We did take this investigation seriously from day one. That morning, I ordered an internal investigation and a criminal investigation. Reporter: All of this two months before George Floyd's death in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform. And prude's family is calling for the officers involved to be fired and changed. The New York attorney general's office has been investigating the incident since back in April, but so far, no charges have been filed. Tom? Janai Norman on that case tonight. Thank you.

