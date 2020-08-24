Transcript for Protests ignite over Black man shot 7 times by police while family watches

And next tonight here, the National Guard is in Wisconsin tonight amid protests over the police shooting of a black father. Video showing an officer grabbing Jacob Blake by the shirt, shooting him several times in the back. His three young sons in the backseat of the car. Tonight, he's now hospital sized in serious condition and ABC's Alex Perez is there. And we warn you, the video is difficult to watch. Reporter: Tonight, this disturbing video throwing a city into turmoil. A black man walking away from police shot repeatedly while reaching into his car. Kenosha, Wisconsin, police responding to a domestic incident about 5:00 Sunday evening. The video starts with three officers following Jacob Blake, one of them with his gun drawn, grabbing Blake's shirt as he opens the car door and then opening fire, hitting him in the back. Blake's three sons in the car witnessing the shooting. His fiance there, as well. Was just shooting him with the kids in the back screaming! That don't make no sense that you treat somebody like that. Reporter: Two of the officers are now on administrative leave pending an investigation. Let me be clear, this was not an accident. This wasn't bad police work. This felt like some sort of vendetta being taken out on a member of our community. Reporter: The incident immediately igniting anger and protests. Black lives matter! Reporter: Authorities firing tear gas at protesters. Dozens of cars set on fire. Violence erupting. This officer knocked out after being hit with a brick. This didn't start with George Floyd, unfortunately. It's been around far longer than him, and if we don't do anything, this will continue, as we saw yesterday. Reporter: Tonight, the National Guard called in to support local law enforcement. And David, this community is preparing for possibly more destructive protests tonight. Much of the small downtown area now looks like this, completely boarded up. There's an overnight curfew beginning at 8:00 tonight. Blake remains hospitalized and is said to be in serious but stable condition. David? All right, Alex Perez in Wisconsin. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.