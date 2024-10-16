Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins annual Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off

Travis Gienger from Minnesota secured his fourth straight Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off title in Half Moon Bay. This event marked the 51st annual contest to find the largest pumpkin.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live