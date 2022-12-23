Putin calls Ukraine invasion a 'war'

For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the invasion of Ukraine as a "war" instead of a "special military operation," as Ukrainians observed the holidays in acts of defiance.

December 23, 2022

