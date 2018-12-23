Transcript for New questions about whether killing of a university athlete could have been prevented

We turn now to a disturbing story to killing of a college shooed it. And new questions about whether a forties did enough to help or with chilling 911 calls to police days before her murder scene she was being blackmailed. Maybe she Stephanie Ramos with those details. Tonight questions about whether the killing of the university of you talk track star could have been prevented her chilling 911 calls for help just released. Diet I didn't fit and that blackmail. Her. Your money. Lauren McCarthy filed a harassment and extortion complaint with campus police in October against ex boyfriend to Melvin Bullitt. She called 911 at least twice in a week when she felt her complaints warts being looked into. Eventually she's referred back to campus police the calls obtained by the salt lea Tribune. They haven't updated on anything so that case it involved. Extortion and those people. Actually she maiden. Three days later as she's walking to her dorm McCloskey is confronted by Roland while on the phone with her parents. McCluster east father who's just hurt his daughter's terrifying final moments calls the police. She was abducted while we're talking to her on an adult eight federal actually heard her game. Assault. Police say McCloskey was some murdered by the man she born to law enforcement about repeatedly. Rowland later killed himself the school opening an investigation. The report does not offer any reason to believe that this tragedy could have been prevented. McCloskey is parents disagreed writing failures include lack of follow through reporting and urgency. The University of Utah president doesn't acknowledged the weakness is within the campus as security and says the investigation provides a roadmap. To strengthening it on campus. Job Stephanie thank you.

