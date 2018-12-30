Transcript for New questions surrounding the murder of a Colorado mom

Back now with new questions surrounding the murder of a Colorado mother. Her fiance arraigned in court today, and the new charges he's now facing. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Patrick Frazee, shackled and silent. Patrick, where's Kelsey? Reporter: Tonight, facing two charges of first degree murder, one for deliberation and in a new twist, a second count alleging Frazee killed his fiance, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, during a robbery. Felony murder in this case, asset out in the charge, is that when you rob somebody and they die during the robbery, that is also first-degree murder. Reporter: Berreth vanished on Thanksgiving, last seen shopping with the couple's 14-month-old daughter Kaylee. Frazee was arrested ten days ago. You see him? He's in cuffs. Now also facing three charges of solicitation to commit murder, suggesting he had one or more accomplices, something prosecutors won't confirm. This is an ongoing criminal investigation. There are multiple leads that law enforcement needs to follow up on, and it's extensive. Reporter: Frazee and his public defender are not commenting. Anything to say, Patrick? Frazee did not enter a plea, and for now, very little is known about the case against him. But prosecutors will be revealing more evidence at a preliminary hearing January 29th. Tom? Clayton Sandell, thank you. When we come back, the deadly hit and run.

