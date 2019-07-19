Transcript for Rapper ASAP Rocky must remain behind bars: Swedish authorities

There is an American rapper being hold in a Swedish jail and famous names, the president and first lady are involved in it. Asap rocky is held. And he says it was selfefense. Tonight, here is erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight mounting anger after Swedish prosecutors announce that grammy nominated rapper asap rocky must remain behind bars while their investigation into this fight continues. TMZ obtaining the video showing the 30-year-old performer whose real name is rakim Meyers and members of his entourage fighting in the streets of Stockholm on June 30th. But the rapper posted this video allegedly of the moments just before. We don't want no problems with these boys. They keep following us. Reporter: Two men can be seen arguing with his bodyguard, throwing headphones at the group and following them as they try to walk away. They came into a situation where he acted in self-defense. Reporter: The grammy-nominated artist and two backup performers now beginning their 3rd week in a Swedish jail. Asap deemed a flight risk. Their detention sparking outrage from famous friends like Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian. And today, president trump said many including the first lady have asked him to intervene. I have been called by so many people asking me to help asap rocky. Reporter: The man seen fighting with the rapper remains free. After speaking with Kanye west, the president plans to call the prime minister. The urgent search for a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.