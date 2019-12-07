Transcript for R&B singer R. Kelly arrested on 2 separate federal indictments

federal charges. Arrested on federal sex crimes charges in Chicago and New York. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: The man known for the chart-topping song "I believe I can fly" is back behind bars tonight. Embattled r&b singer R. Kelly was picked up in Chicago on two separate federal indictments. One is a five-count indictment out of New York charging the singer with racketeering, alleging he was the leader of an enterprise made up of individuals who would "Recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly." Arranging for them "To travel to concerts throughout the United States." According to indictment as alleged, he's a predator. Reporter: The other, a 13-count indictment out of Chicago, charges Kelly with child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice. Accusing him and a former manager in one case of paying a minor approximately $250,000 to return a videotape depicting Kelly engaged in sexual contact with minors. Hold up a sec. Reporter: A representative for Kelly was interrupted by the family of Joycelyn Savage. Her parents say she's been brainwashed by Kelly and living with him against her own will. The same charges a decade ago. Where's my daughter at? R. Kelly is in there right now in jail. I want to know where my daughter at. Reporter: This latest arrest comes nearly five months after the 52-year-old was released on bail for more than a dozen sexual abuse charges brought shortly after the explosive docuseries on lifetime called "Surviving R. Kelly." Accusing the singer of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct. Kelly has long denied all accusations of sexual misconduct and claimed his innocence in March on CBS this morning. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my Life. Reporter: Kelly's attorney says he hasn't seen any new evidence against his client. The singer is expected to remain in Chicago until he's extradited to New York. Thank you.

