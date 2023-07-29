More recalls at Trader Joe's

The grocery chain says its "Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup" may contain insects and its "Fully Cooked Falafel", and two cookie products may contain rocks.

July 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live