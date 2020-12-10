Transcript for Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 states

And out of the corona virus tonight cases on the rise in more than half the country. Added new study tonight suggesting that the virus can survive and some surfaces longer than we thought. Up to 28 days on some services they actually look at the surface of phones. Also hospitalizations. Rising in 35 states experts warn an increase in deaths could follow. And this number tonight more than 2151000. American lives lost of this virus. Tonight more on that new study and here's ABC's either pilgrim. Tonight the number of Kobe cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in more than half the country. Fourteen states hitting a record number of possible is nations last week in Utah one of the hot spots entire family is coming yet maybe. What exit while that doesn't have the heartbreaking to see. Experts warning of an increase in the number of deaths in the coming days when you look at what's going on the United States. It's really very troublesome more than 250000. Americans have now died from the virus including Julie Davis a third grade teacher in North Carolina she could bring to every child and last time. It's just loving every town her family think she got the virus from a student at her school. Her school district has now moved to all remote learning. In New York. Anger over Coca clusters shutdowns of parts of the city spilling into the streets. Nashville thousands crowded together and ghostly mask let's for this church service Sunday. This video posted on Twitter leader shun fully tweeting with this video the church will not be silenced. All this as a new study suggests that Kobe it may be able to survive on surfaces for up to 28 days. The virus able to stay on non porous surfaces like glass stainless steel vinyl and paper. But the actual amount of virus found was quite small. And would be unlikely to cause infection still a good reminder to wash your hands frequently and that we're learning more about that first the US reported infection case from back in August it with a healthy. Point five year old man with no no a new this orders researchers say it shows that you can get this virus again. David of that re infection headline got our attention today.

