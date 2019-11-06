Transcript for Red Sox icon David Ortiz takes first steps after shot in the back

There is new reporting tonight about red sox legend David Ortiz tonight, flown to Boston for emergency surgery. Tonight, a second surgery, and now word from his wife. ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas is in Boston tonight. Reporter: Tonight, David Ortiz on his feet, taking his first steps since being ambushed and shot. But he's not in the clear. His family saying he will have to spend several days inside the intensive care unit of a Boston hospital. Doctors performing a second surgery after he landed overnight from Santo Domingo. Today, his wife releasing a statement, saying Ortiz is stable, awake and resting comfortably, but also asking for privacy. Ortiz underwent emergency surgery in the Dr. Doctors removing parts of his liver, small and large intestines. Medical experts say the gunshot wound could have easily killed the retired slugger shot in the back on Sunday night while out in a nightclub in his hometown. This man, eddy Garcia, taken into custody by police in connection with the shooting, after witnesses grabbed and beat him. Ortiz's assistant saying there is no doubt this was the work of a hitman. The motive is still not clear, but police say this was no his former teammates emotional over the fact the beloved slugger nearly died. I'm so disappointed to know that someone like David can have someone after his life and I'm sorry, I care -- I'm sorry. But -- it hurts me. Powerful moment today. Tom joins us from outside the hospital in Boston tonight where Ortiz is recovering. And Tom, there are also initial reports coming in at this hour that the suspect in custody could be charged shortly? Reporter: That's right, David. There's quite a chaotic scene right now outside of a courthouse in the Dominican Republic. We understand that suspect we mentioned in our report, eddy Garcia, is going to be charged as an accomplice to attempted murder. But David, the bigger question is, there is another suspect out there, and the biggest question of all, what is the motive here? As you heard in the piece, they believe this was a hit job and that shooter is still out there. David? All right, Tom llamas, we know you'll stay on it. Thank you.

