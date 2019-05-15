Regularly taking low-dose aspirin may increase risk of bleeding in skull: Study

The American Heart Association no longer suggests taking aspirin to prevent a first-time heart problem.
0:24 | 05/15/19

Regularly taking low-dose aspirin may increase risk of bleeding in skull: Study
And the new health warning tonight about aspirin a new study confirming regularly taking low dose aspirin. May actually increase the risk of bleeding in the skull. The American Heart Association as we reported here recently changed its recommendations. No longer suggesting aspirin to prevent a first time heart problem it's still recommended for patience. Who already have had heart issues as always the best advice comes from your doctor that study appearing. In Gemma urology.

