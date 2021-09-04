Remarkable discovery made at the world’s deepest shipwreck dive

An exploration team uncovered the main wreckage of the USS Johnston roughly 4 miles down in the Philippine Sea. The Navy destroyer was sunk in battle with a Japanese warship in World War II.
0:15 | 04/09/21

