-
Now Playing: BBC apologizes for “clear failings” in 1995 Princess Diana interview
-
Now Playing: Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, Biden speaks
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law
-
Now Playing: White House encouraged by cease-fire reports in Middle East
-
Now Playing: Young migrants, Yankees’ no-hitter, Israeli shelling: World in Photos, May 20
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More violence in Middle East as a Hamas official predicts cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Once-underwater church in Mexico reemerges because of drought
-
Now Playing: White House changes tone in new calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
-
Now Playing: Influencers help jumpstart tourist industries battered by pandemic
-
Now Playing: Arab Israeli lawmaker: ‘An apartheid regime is evolving and developing’
-
Now Playing: China’s Turkic Uighers searching for safe haven
-
Now Playing: Biden tells Israel’s prime minister to seek cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Mount Etna erupts in early morning
-
Now Playing: Lost Italian village resurfaces from underwater
-
Now Playing: Russia firefighters battle forest fires
-
Now Playing: Biden wants to see a 'significant de-escalation' in Middle East
-
Now Playing: US general monitoring Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Now Playing: Migrant influx, Israel-Hamas conflict and JR’s artwork: World in Photos, May 19