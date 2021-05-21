New report reveals scandal behind 1995 Princess Diana interview

The report found that BBC reporter Martin Bashir “deceived and induced” Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, to secure his bombshell 1995 interview with Diana.
3:18 | 05/21/21

