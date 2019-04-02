Reports of an odor force passenger plane to return to airport More Two pilots and three flight attendants on the American Airlines flight were treated after it landed safely in Miami. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Reports of an odor force passenger plane to return to airport This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Here's how pilots handle smoke in the cockpit

Now Playing: Top US general: Political talks with Taliban are 'positive'

Now Playing: Send mail to Loveland, Colorado, for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day stamp

Now Playing: 'The Young and the Restless' soap star dies at 52

Now Playing: Reports of an odor force passenger plane to return to airport

Now Playing: Man accused of killing police officer could face death penalty

Now Playing: Army veteran reunites with dog he worked with in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Liam Neeson shares story about looking for a black person to kill

Now Playing: Powerful winter storms wreaking havoc on the West Coast

Now Playing: Nearly every day of last 3 months of Trump's schedule leaked

Now Playing: Virginia governor mulls future amid blackface scandal

Now Playing: 5 killed when small plane crashes into California home

Now Playing: 1 dead at scene of 'large explosion' in Albuquerque: Police

Now Playing: Liam Neeson admits to past racist revenge plot: 'It's awful'

Now Playing: Retired Chicago police officer dead after crashing small plane into house

Now Playing: New storm system brings snow to Seattle

Now Playing: Trump says release of Mueller report 'totally up to' attorney general

Now Playing: Police arrest suspect, seek another in fatal shooting on NYC subway platform

Now Playing: Heartwarming school mascot surprise

Now Playing: Nurse expected to plead guilty in connection with missing Colorado mom case Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60840995,"title":"Reports of an odor force passenger plane to return to airport","duration":"0:24","description":"Two pilots and three flight attendants on the American Airlines flight were treated after it landed safely in Miami.","url":"/WNT/video/reports-odor-force-passenger-plane-return-airport-60840995","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}