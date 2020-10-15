Transcript for Republicans, Democrats campaign in central Florida retirement community The Villages

tonight, the virus and its effect on seniors across this country, font and center in this country. Seniors who have fought the virus, others who have had to stay away from their families. Tonight, with the president in Florida, a state he narrowly won over Hillary Clinton, where do seniors stand this time around? This evening, we hear from seniors in the villages in Florida, the largest retirement community in America. All you need to see are the yard signs there to know this is a polarizing time. ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Reporter: Tonight, in a key part of Florida, the signs say it all. President trump is back in the battleground state he's visited more than any other and a must-win. The voters who could decide it live here, inside central Florida's sprawling retirement community, the villages. This year, Republicans fired up. Democrats are, too. Residents here are well aware that senior citizens make up 82% of covid-19 deaths in the state. David Grimes, a one-time Republican prosecutor, is voting for Biden. He says he has little trust in the white house. They say they value life, but they don't value elder life. Reporter: But Susan morel, a trump supporter, said covid-19 was not a concern of hers. To me it's a flu. I'm almost 70 years old. And am I worried about it? No, I'm not. Reporter: The condition candidates' battle for votes have been playing out in real time in Florida this week. How many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids in the last seven months? Reporter: The president, who took the demographic in 2016, has been trying to shore up support. Biden's agenda would be a catastrophe for Florida seniors. Reporter: A recent poll of likely voters in Florida shows those 65 and older back Biden, 55% to 40% over trump. Chris Stanley, the head of the village's democratic club, said Republicans are making the switch. I have it from anywhere between 5.5% to 6.3% that we've peeled off in support. Reporter: It doesn't sound like a lot -- That's a difference in Florida. That could win or lose this Reporter: Every resident we spoke with told us they've already voted by mail. They expect president trump to win the villages, but the big question is, by how big or small of a margin. David? Victor 0 ren doe. Florida always looms large. Thank you.

