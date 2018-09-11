Transcript for Residents reeling from deadly bar rampage now face devastating fires

It's impossible to imagine, we came here to report on a massacre, 12 dead here, and now a wildfire burning homes to the ground in the same community. I spoke to the police chief a short time ago. He hasn't slept yet, and he grew emotional while talking to us. It's not difficult to understand why. I think it's hard for people to wrap their heads around what you all have been through this week. You had the massacre and now you're dealing with evacuations and this wildfire. How are you doing it? Yeah, it's amazing, you know. I was thinking about that just when we were working on some evacuations a little while ago. You haven't been to bed since word of the massacre, the first calls. Yeah, the last time was Wednesday, three days ago. How are the families doing in this community, having to deal with not only the horror of this week, but now this. Yeah, it's tough. We went from this mass shooting, to the next morning, while the community is not even in a recovery mode, to fires breaking out all over southern California. People are just dousing us not only with love and compassion for our public safety workers, they're bringing food. And that's what really amazes me. Reporter: Well, add us and everyone watching at home tonight to that. The whole country's thinking about this community. Thank you so much, and we really feel the warmth and the prayers. It chokes us up. It does. It affects us. So, we thank everybody. Reporter: We thank you, chief. Thank you. Reporter: Thank you. Police chief Tim Hegel. We thank him and the first responders. And the firefighters working around the clock in California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.