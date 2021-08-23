Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline responding to COVID-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. They are both in their late 70s.
