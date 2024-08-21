RFK Jr. expected to drop out of presidential race this week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to withdraw from the presidential race this week and is reportedly planning to endorse Donald Trump, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News.

August 21, 2024

