Rhode Island school bus caught fire

More
Students from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, safely evacuated before the front of the bus burst into flames.
0:16 | 05/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rhode Island school bus caught fire
Two B index of other news and a scare today for students after the school bus caught fire students from mount saint Charles academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Safely evacuating moments before the front of the bus they're burst in flames and a trip in neighboring Massachusetts. Look at this aerial footage later showing that bus completely destroyed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Students from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, safely evacuated before the front of the bus burst into flames.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63216057","title":"Rhode Island school bus caught fire","url":"/WNT/video/rhode-island-school-bus-caught-fire-63216057"}