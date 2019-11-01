Transcript for Rise in orders for coats tailored for children in wheelchairs

A mother and daughter you met right here. You didn't just watch this story. Many of you acted. You met 9-year-old Zoey Harrison of ithaca, Michigan, right here. Born with cerebral palsy, she wanted to play at recess. But when it came time to go outside it took too long to bundle up in her wheelchair. So her mom, got to work designing a special coat. Combining two coats into one. We simply unzip it and flip it open and she's good to go. She's like, let's try this on and I'm like, what the heck is that? Reporter: What it was was a solution, the x-ability body coat. I'm very thankful for my mom. Reporter: After America strong aired, demand for the body coat soared. Here's what they told their local station. David Muir called from "ABC world news" and informed us that he was going to pick up the story. The broadcast ended at 6:59, and at 7:00 the phone started ringing, and we answered phone calls for another four hours that night. We loved hearing that. If you would have told me this was going to happen, I would have said you are crazy! Reporter: The harrisons received more than 300 coat orders. They're now making about 175 coats a week. And this image they sent us tonight, of Zoey, with the coat, and the recess saved.

