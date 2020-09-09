Transcript for Rochester police shakeup follows Daniel Prude protests

There's also developing news from Rochester, New York, tonight. A major shakeup in the police department. The mayor speaking just a short time ago. The police chief and his entire command staff leaving their positions. ABC's Trevor Ault from Rochester. Reporter: Tonight, a week into intense protests rocking Rochester, the mayor with that bombshell announcement -- I do want to inform you that the entire Rochester police department command staff has announced their retirement. Reporter: Police chief la'ron Singletary and five of the department's top commanders abruptly retiring and two others leaving their command positions for a lower rank, catching the entire city offguard. It was unexpected. I didn't know that it was going to happen. Reporter: Is there any type of blueprint about how to move forward? There is not. Reporter: This as outrage mounts following the release of this disturbing body camera video, showing Daniel prude's deadly encounter with police back in March. Last week, mayor lovely Warren said chief Singletary told her prude died of an overdose, but later defended his actions, saying the chief was not asked to resign. His career and integrity has been challenged. He didn't in any way try to cover this up. Reporter: Late this afternoon, the chief releasing a statement, saying, quote, "I will not sit idly by while out entities attempt to destroy my character." Adding, "The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude's death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for." And David, tonight, the major says chief Singletary will remain in charge of the police department through is the end of the month as the city scrambles to lay out its new path forward. David? Trevor Ault tonight. Trevor, thank you. And we should let everyone know that ABC news is launching "Turning point," a month-long series of reports examining the racial reckoning sweeping the nation. The effort in bridging the divide. Those reports every night on "Nightline" and across our news and platforms and of course,

