Roger Stone out on $250,000 bond with travel restricted by judge

More
Stone, a longtime friend and political advisor of Trump denies being an intermediary between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.
2:38 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roger Stone out on $250,000 bond with travel restricted by judge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60649948,"title":"Roger Stone out on $250,000 bond with travel restricted by judge","duration":"2:38","description":"Stone, a longtime friend and political advisor of Trump denies being an intermediary between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks. ","url":"/WNT/video/roger-stone-250000-bond-travel-restricted-judge-60649948","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.