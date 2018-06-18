Roller coaster near D.C. strands riders

The "Superman: Ride of Steel" became stuck on the tracks at Six Flags America
0:10 | 06/18/18

Transcript for Roller coaster near D.C. strands riders
The roller coaster scare outside Washington DC tonight riders stranded at Six Flags America the Superman ride of steel stuck there on the tracks. We've been told workers have safely gotten everyone down to the ground tonight.

