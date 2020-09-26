Ron Paul suffers medical emergency during livestream

More
The 85-year-old former Texas congressman suddenly started slurring his words on the livestream and was rushed to the hospital, but later wrote on Twitter, “I am doing fine.”
1:18 | 09/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ron Paul suffers medical emergency during livestream

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"The 85-year-old former Texas congressman suddenly started slurring his words on the livestream and was rushed to the hospital, but later wrote on Twitter, “I am doing fine.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73250435","title":"Ron Paul suffers medical emergency during livestream","url":"/WNT/video/ron-paul-suffers-medical-emergency-livestream-73250435"}