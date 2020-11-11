Transcript for Runoff for Georgia Senate seats set for January

There's also news tonight in the battle for control of the senate. In North Carolina, Democrat Cal Cunningham today cceing to Thom Tillis. Republicans tonight now with a 49-48 edge. Three senate races remain decided. Alaska still counting votes. But all eyes on Georgia and two crucial senate races now headed to runoff elections. And what happens could very well determine whether Republicans keep control or whether Democrats take control of the senate. Steve osunsami from Georgia now. Reporter: It's looking very likely tonight that control of the U.S. Senate will lie in the hands of Georgia voters on January 5th, when four candidates who are unable to win a majority in the election will try to punch their ticket to Washington. These seats have been held by Republicans for the bet part of two decades. But Democrats Raphael Warnock and John ossoff think they can make history here. I think that these incumbent Republican senators just felt entitled to an easy dance back to victory. Reporter: Conventional wisdom says the democrats shouldn't win, that they do poorly in runoffs here, but Joe Biden is proving that things change. Holding onto a heat in a state that president Obama lost twice. Sitting senators David perdue and Kelly Loeffler are trying to beat the Democrats. In January, I have one of the most radical opponents on the Democrat ticket. Reporter: At the same time, they're calling for the resignation of one of their own. Georgia's Republican secretary of state, who ran the election and says he's not going anywhere. There are Republican leaders in this state, more than one, who say they don't believe there was any widespread fraud in this election and say it's unlikely the president will get a victory here. His people are already asking for a recount. Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor, is running a massive get out the voteffort that has raised millions of dollars and could make a difference in these two races. David? All right, we shall see. Steve, thank you.

