Transcript for Russia’s top opposition leader was poisoned, according to German chancellor

And from overseas tonight, Germany says they found proof that alexei navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent that Russia has used on its enemies before. Tonight, Germany's prime minister, Angela Merkel, is calling it an attempted murder. Here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell. Reporter: Russia's top opposition leader, Alexi navalny, was poisoned, according to Germany, with the deadly nerve agent novichok. Germman chance lor Angela Merkel calling it attempted murder. Navalny is a leading critic of president Putin. He fell seriously ill on a flight to Moscow. Passengers recording the sound of moaning as navalny is rushed to the hospital. His team insisting he was poisoned, perhaps in tea he drank. Later, he was moved to Germany where tests now suggest he was attacked with the same group of poisons used against Russian defector sergei skripal and his daughter two years ago. Then British intelligence laid the blame squarely at the Kremlin's door. There's no bulletproof vest that you can wear that'll protect you from novichok. So, I think he's sent a very clear message to his foes to desist. Reporter: Tom, the Kremlin is dismissing the allegations. The white house is saying it's going to work with allies to hold those in Russia accountable. As for navalny himself, he remains in a serious condition tonight. Tom? Ian Pannell with all those new developments. Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.