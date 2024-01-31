'Rust' crew allegedly expressed concern over armorer's alleged drinking

New documents were released in the criminal case against "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez that claim she allegedly used drugs and alcohol while on the set. Her attorney dismissed the allegations.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live