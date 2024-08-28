Sargento celebrates 70 years making cheese as Labor Day approaches

Leonard Gentine teamed up with Joe Sartori to form the company in 1953. CEO Louie Gentine is Leonard's grandson, and highlighted the business' continued focus on family.

August 28, 2024

