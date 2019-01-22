Transcript for School bus driver gets 34 kids away from fiery crash: Police

Next tonight here, the fiery school bus collision near Florence, South Carolina. The bus was hit from behind by a car, then explodes into flames. 34 children were onboard, and Steve osunsami tonight on the race to get them out alive. Reporter: This was the frightening moment for a busload of 34 school children, near Florence, South Carolina, this morning. The school bus in front of these rail road tracks was hit by the car behind it. Both caught on fire with the kids inside. Oh, my god. I hope they got that, whoever was in that car out. Reporter: Firefighters and police tonight are giving credit to the school bus driver who got the kids off the bus in time. All children are off the bus, but the vehicle is under the bus and on fire. Reporter: The school district is grateful, too, saying, "We would like to commend the bus driver for her quick actions." The driver who crashed into the bus walked away no serious injuries. He was able to get out. He is shaken up a little bit, but he is conscious and alert. Reporter: The state patrol is ticketing the driver, saying he was driving too fast for conditions. David? Steve, thank you.

